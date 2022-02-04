Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) went down by -2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $334.98. The company’s stock price has collected 0.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/02/21 that Aerospace Deal Points to a Brighter Future for Sector

Is It Worth Investing in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE :PH) Right Now?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PH is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Parker-Hannifin Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $387.02, which is $65.91 above the current price. PH currently public float of 127.94M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PH was 724.92K shares.

PH’s Market Performance

PH stocks went up by 0.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.85% and a quarterly performance of 2.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.38% for Parker-Hannifin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.14% for PH stocks with a simple moving average of 1.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PH stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PH in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $345 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PH reach a price target of $375. The rating they have provided for PH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 13th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to PH, setting the target price at $337 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

PH Trading at -1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PH rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $318.04. In addition, Parker-Hannifin Corporation saw -2.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PH starting from Hart Mark J, who sale 2,616 shares at the price of $333.40 back on Nov 19. After this action, Hart Mark J now owns 12,333 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, valued at $872,174 using the latest closing price.

Czaja Mark T, the VP-Chief Technology & Innov. of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, sale 146 shares at $331.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Czaja Mark T is holding 0 shares at $48,328 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.74 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stands at +12.17. The total capital return value is set at 16.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.07. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), the company’s capital structure generated 80.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.45. Total debt to assets is 33.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.