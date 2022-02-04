Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO)

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) went up by 0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.73. The company’s stock price has collected 1.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/21/21 that Palo Alto Networks, Deere, Tesla, VF: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE :FLO) Right Now?

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLO is at 0.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Flowers Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.17, which is -$0.91 below the current price. FLO currently public float of 195.84M and currently shorts hold a 5.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLO was 1.37M shares.

FLO’s Market Performance

FLO stocks went up by 1.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.63% and a quarterly performance of 12.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.02% for Flowers Foods Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.01% for FLO stocks with a simple moving average of 14.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FLO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FLO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $25 based on the research report published on May 25th of the previous year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLO reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for FLO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 20th, 2021.

FLO Trading at 4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLO rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.33. In addition, Flowers Foods Inc. saw 4.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLO starting from Varnedoe Heeth IV, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $25.93 back on Dec 07. After this action, Varnedoe Heeth IV now owns 0 shares of Flowers Foods Inc., valued at $77,790 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.69 for the present operating margin

+46.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowers Foods Inc. stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 14.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.98. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO), the company’s capital structure generated 96.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.07. Total debt to assets is 38.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.