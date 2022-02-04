Here’s Our Rant About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) went up by 4.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.83. The company’s stock price has collected 8.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE :PBH) Right Now?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBH is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.00, which is $6.66 above the current price. PBH currently public float of 49.72M and currently shorts hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBH was 228.64K shares.

PBH’s Market Performance

PBH stocks went up by 8.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.87% and a quarterly performance of -0.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.89% for PBH stocks with a simple moving average of 10.93% for the last 200 days.

PBH Trading at 4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBH rose by +8.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.49. In addition, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. saw 1.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBH starting from Lombardi Ronald M., who sale 52,367 shares at the price of $62.78 back on Nov 12. After this action, Lombardi Ronald M. now owns 159,713 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., valued at $3,287,600 using the latest closing price.

Fritz Mary Beth, the Senior VP Quality & Regulatory of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., sale 5,759 shares at $42.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that Fritz Mary Beth is holding 6,520 shares at $246,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.53 for the present operating margin

+55.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. stands at +17.46. The total capital return value is set at 10.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.68. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH), the company’s capital structure generated 111.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.72. Total debt to assets is 43.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.