Here’s Our Rant About Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR)

Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.40. The company’s stock price has collected 5.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PLMR) Right Now?

Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.62 x from its present earnings ratio.

PLMR currently public float of 24.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLMR was 164.05K shares.

PLMR’s Market Performance

PLMR stocks went up by 5.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.87% and a quarterly performance of -42.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.01% for Palomar Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.07% for PLMR stocks with a simple moving average of -30.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLMR stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PLMR by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PLMR in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $85 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to PLMR, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on April 16th of the previous year.

PLMR Trading at -13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares sank -11.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLMR rose by +3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.34. In addition, Palomar Holdings Inc. saw -20.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLMR starting from Fisher Heath A, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $47.44 back on Jan 19. After this action, Fisher Heath A now owns 163,198 shares of Palomar Holdings Inc., valued at $355,806 using the latest closing price.

Christianson Jon, the Chief Underwriting Officer of Palomar Holdings Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $60.42 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Christianson Jon is holding 93,981 shares at $90,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLMR

Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 3.40 for asset returns.