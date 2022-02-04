Here’s Our Rant About Globus Medical Inc. (GMED)

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) went up by 1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.23. The company’s stock price has collected 6.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE :GMED) Right Now?

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GMED is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Globus Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $85.92, which is $19.35 above the current price. GMED currently public float of 77.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GMED was 539.34K shares.

GMED’s Market Performance

GMED stocks went up by 6.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.54% and a quarterly performance of -13.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.40% for Globus Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.46% for GMED stocks with a simple moving average of -9.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMED stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for GMED by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GMED in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $88 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GMED reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for GMED stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 13th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to GMED, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

GMED Trading at -1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -7.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMED rose by +6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.01. In addition, Globus Medical Inc. saw -6.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMED starting from Pfeil Keith W, who sale 833 shares at the price of $76.13 back on Aug 19. After this action, Pfeil Keith W now owns 0 shares of Globus Medical Inc., valued at $63,416 using the latest closing price.

Pfeil Keith W, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Globus Medical Inc., sale 833 shares at $83.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Pfeil Keith W is holding 0 shares at $69,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.63 for the present operating margin

+70.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Globus Medical Inc. stands at +12.96. The total capital return value is set at 7.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.02. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Globus Medical Inc. (GMED), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.32. Total debt to assets is 0.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.80.