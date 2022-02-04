eHealth Inc. (EHTH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) went down by -9.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.00. The company’s stock price has collected -11.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ :EHTH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EHTH is at 0.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for eHealth Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.63, which is $11.93 above the current price. EHTH currently public float of 25.10M and currently shorts hold a 8.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EHTH was 759.79K shares.

EHTH’s Market Performance

EHTH stocks went down by -11.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.89% and a quarterly performance of -59.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.66% for eHealth Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.39% for EHTH stocks with a simple moving average of -57.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHTH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for EHTH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EHTH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $22 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EHTH reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for EHTH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to EHTH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

EHTH Trading at -22.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares sank -26.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHTH fell by -11.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.85. In addition, eHealth Inc. saw -26.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHTH starting from WOLF DALE B, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $22.53 back on Nov 29. After this action, WOLF DALE B now owns 15,000 shares of eHealth Inc., valued at $337,935 using the latest closing price.

WOLF DALE B, the Director of eHealth Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $27.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that WOLF DALE B is holding 40,793 shares at $83,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.15 for the present operating margin

+97.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for eHealth Inc. stands at +7.80. The total capital return value is set at 7.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.31. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on eHealth Inc. (EHTH), the company’s capital structure generated 5.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.27. Total debt to assets is 3.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.61.