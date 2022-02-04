Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy WW International Inc. (WW)?

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) went down by -4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.13. The company’s stock price has collected -0.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/11/21 that WW Stock Nosedives After Earnings. An Analyst Says It’s Time to Reassess.

Is It Worth Investing in WW International Inc. (NASDAQ :WW) Right Now?

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WW is at 1.65.

The average price from analysts is $21.45, which is $9.45 above the current price. WW currently public float of 53.24M and currently shorts hold a 11.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WW was 1.45M shares.

WW’s Market Performance

WW stocks went down by -0.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.74% and a quarterly performance of -35.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.31% for WW International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.77% for WW stocks with a simple moving average of -50.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WW stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for WW by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WW in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WW reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for WW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 11th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to WW, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

WW Trading at -22.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -21.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WW fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.43. In addition, WW International Inc. saw -25.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WW starting from WINFREY OPRAH, who sale 52,420 shares at the price of $25.87 back on Jun 08. After this action, WINFREY OPRAH now owns 0 shares of WW International Inc., valued at $1,356,340 using the latest closing price.

WINFREY OPRAH, the Director of WW International Inc., sale 28 shares at $40.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that WINFREY OPRAH is holding 0 shares at $1,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.45 for the present operating margin

+59.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for WW International Inc. stands at +5.45. The total capital return value is set at 23.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.97. Equity return is now at value -9.30, with 3.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.