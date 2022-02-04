Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)?

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.39. The company’s stock price has collected 4.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE :TRGP) Right Now?

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRGP is at 2.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Targa Resources Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.67, which is $7.48 above the current price. TRGP currently public float of 225.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRGP was 1.44M shares.

TRGP’s Market Performance

TRGP stocks went up by 4.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.94% and a quarterly performance of 9.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 102.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.39% for Targa Resources Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.86% for TRGP stocks with a simple moving average of 26.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRGP stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TRGP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRGP in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $62 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRGP reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for TRGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 28th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to TRGP, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

TRGP Trading at 11.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +11.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRGP rose by +4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.30. In addition, Targa Resources Corp. saw 15.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRGP starting from REDD ERSHEL C JR, who sale 2,010 shares at the price of $56.78 back on Nov 10. After this action, REDD ERSHEL C JR now owns 26,735 shares of Targa Resources Corp., valued at $114,128 using the latest closing price.

TONG CHRIS, the Director of Targa Resources Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $57.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that TONG CHRIS is holding 85,268 shares at $285,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.30 for the present operating margin

+18.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Targa Resources Corp. stands at -18.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.47. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), the company’s capital structure generated 264.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.56. Total debt to assets is 45.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.