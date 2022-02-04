Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT)?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) went down by -1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.04. The company’s stock price has collected 2.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/19/21 that Blackstone REIT Plans to Appoint Katie Keenan as CEO

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE :BXMT) Right Now?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BXMT is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.29, which is $3.5 above the current price. BXMT currently public float of 156.36M and currently shorts hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BXMT was 1.49M shares.

BXMT’s Market Performance

BXMT stocks went up by 2.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.60% and a quarterly performance of -7.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.17% for BXMT stocks with a simple moving average of -3.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $34 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXMT reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for BXMT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to BXMT, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

BXMT Trading at -0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.15. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. saw 0.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from Keenan Katharine A, who sale 909 shares at the price of $30.77 back on Dec 31. After this action, Keenan Katharine A now owns 133,171 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., valued at $27,965 using the latest closing price.

Keenan Katharine A, the CEO & President of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., sale 1,016 shares at $31.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Keenan Katharine A is holding 134,080 shares at $31,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.37 for the present operating margin

+89.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at +17.75. The total capital return value is set at 2.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.84. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT), the company’s capital structure generated 330.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.78. Total debt to assets is 75.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 322.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.