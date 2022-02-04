Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) went up by 1.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected -15.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CMPX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Compass Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.29, which is $8.71 above the current price. CMPX currently public float of 57.69M and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMPX was 217.83K shares.

CMPX’s Market Performance

CMPX stocks went down by -15.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -54.20% and a quarterly performance of -55.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.74% for Compass Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -37.50% for CMPX stocks with a simple moving average of -60.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CMPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMPX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for CMPX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to CMPX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

CMPX Trading at -45.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.30%, as shares sank -53.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPX fell by -15.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4355. In addition, Compass Therapeutics Inc. saw -50.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMPX starting from GORDON CARL L, who purchase 5,357,143 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Nov 04. After this action, GORDON CARL L now owns 14,500,119 shares of Compass Therapeutics Inc., valued at $18,750,000 using the latest closing price.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the Director of Compass Therapeutics Inc., purchase 5,357,143 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is holding 14,500,119 shares at $18,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPX

The total capital return value is set at -73.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.59. Equity return is now at value -246.00, with -176.50 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX), the company’s capital structure generated 23.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.94. Total debt to assets is 17.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.97.