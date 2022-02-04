Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) went up by 10.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.40. The company’s stock price has collected 40.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CAPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAPR is at 5.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $8.87 above the current price. CAPR currently public float of 23.60M and currently shorts hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAPR was 337.32K shares.

CAPR’s Market Performance

CAPR stocks went up by 40.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.37% and a quarterly performance of 6.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.61% for Capricor Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.24% for CAPR stocks with a simple moving average of 3.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAPR

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAPR reach a price target of $8.60, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for CAPR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 26th, 2018.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CAPR, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

CAPR Trading at 30.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.25%, as shares surge +38.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAPR rose by +40.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. saw 40.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4412.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stands at -4401.94. The total capital return value is set at -65.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.25. Equity return is now at value -53.50, with -44.70 for asset returns.

Based on Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR), the company’s capital structure generated 13.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.58. Total debt to assets is 10.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 202.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.33.