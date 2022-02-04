Buy or Sell Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) went down by -7.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.69. The company’s stock price has collected -13.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ :CDZI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDZI is at 0.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cadiz Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.50, which is $15.34 above the current price. CDZI currently public float of 27.49M and currently shorts hold a 6.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDZI was 337.97K shares.

CDZI’s Market Performance

CDZI stocks went down by -13.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.19% and a quarterly performance of -65.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.47% for Cadiz Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.25% for CDZI stocks with a simple moving average of -76.33% for the last 200 days.

CDZI Trading at -42.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.80%, as shares sank -44.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDZI fell by -13.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.11. In addition, Cadiz Inc. saw -43.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDZI starting from Grant Geoffrey T, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Dec 16. After this action, Grant Geoffrey T now owns 180,206 shares of Cadiz Inc., valued at $106,218 using the latest closing price.

BRACKPOOL KEITH, the Director of Cadiz Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $3.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that BRACKPOOL KEITH is holding 376,198 shares at $113,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2172.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cadiz Inc. stands at -6990.20. The total capital return value is set at -16.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 339.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.