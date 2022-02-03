Why Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) went down by -3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.28. The company’s stock price has collected 19.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/22 that SAP Agrees to Buy Working Capital Finance Firm Taulia

Is It Worth Investing in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ :XM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Qualtrics International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.13, which is $13.58 above the current price. XM currently public float of 106.54M and currently shorts hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XM was 2.41M shares.

XM’s Market Performance

XM stocks went up by 19.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.44% and a quarterly performance of -38.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.57% for Qualtrics International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.26% for XM stocks with a simple moving average of -23.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XM stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for XM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XM in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $40 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XM reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for XM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to XM, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

XM Trading at -7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares sank -9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XM rose by +19.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.69. In addition, Qualtrics International Inc. saw -18.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XM starting from SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C., who purchase 192,417 shares at the price of $28.69 back on Feb 02. After this action, SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C. now owns 1,341,299 shares of Qualtrics International Inc., valued at $5,519,886 using the latest closing price.

SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C., the Director of Qualtrics International Inc., purchase 19,997 shares at $28.86 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C. is holding 1,163,121 shares at $577,173 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-97.97 for the present operating margin

+72.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualtrics International Inc. stands at -98.46. Equity return is now at value 717.60, with -42.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.