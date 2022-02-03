We Analyzed the Future Direction of Biophytis SA (BPTS), Here is What We Found

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) went up by 20.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s stock price has collected -8.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Biophytis SA (NASDAQ :BPTS) Right Now?

BPTS currently public float of 10.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BPTS was 5.28K shares.

BPTS’s Market Performance

BPTS stocks went down by -8.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.09% and a quarterly performance of -46.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.32% for Biophytis SA. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.59% for BPTS stocks with a simple moving average of -47.61% for the last 200 days.

BPTS Trading at -4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTS rose by +13.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.97. In addition, Biophytis SA saw -20.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTS

The total capital return value is set at -155.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -623.77.

Based on Biophytis SA (BPTS), the company’s capital structure generated 134.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.28. Total debt to assets is 33.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.