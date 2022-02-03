Wall Street Praises Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) After Recent Earnings Report

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) went down by -3.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.00. The company’s stock price has collected 10.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/03/21 that Oscar Health, Backed by Josh Kushner, Falls Below Its IPO Price

Is It Worth Investing in Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE :OSCR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Oscar Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.36, which is $4.7 above the current price. OSCR currently public float of 114.13M and currently shorts hold a 8.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSCR was 2.15M shares.

OSCR’s Market Performance

OSCR stocks went up by 10.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.08% and a quarterly performance of -60.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.51% for Oscar Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.68% for OSCR stocks with a simple moving average of -59.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSCR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OSCR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OSCR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $9 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSCR reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for OSCR stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 14th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to OSCR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

OSCR Trading at -17.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.64%, as shares sank -13.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR rose by +10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.72. In addition, Oscar Health Inc. saw -15.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Weaver Dennis, who sale 2,410 shares at the price of $8.79 back on Dec 02. After this action, Weaver Dennis now owns 9,084 shares of Oscar Health Inc., valued at $21,172 using the latest closing price.

Blackley Richard Scott, the Chief Financial Officer of Oscar Health Inc., sale 2,090 shares at $8.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Blackley Richard Scott is holding 4,925 shares at $18,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-86.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oscar Health Inc. stands at -87.90. The total capital return value is set at -85.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.36.

Based on Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.