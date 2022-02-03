The Chart for The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) went down by -1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.46. The company’s stock price has collected 2.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/10/21 that Wendy’s Stock Tumbles as Same-Restaurant Sales Miss Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ :WEN) Right Now?

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WEN is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for The Wendy’s Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.62, which is $3.77 above the current price. WEN currently public float of 186.84M and currently shorts hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WEN was 2.34M shares.

WEN’s Market Performance

WEN stocks went up by 2.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.31% and a quarterly performance of 1.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.43% for The Wendy’s Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.10% for WEN stocks with a simple moving average of 0.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WEN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WEN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to WEN, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

WEN Trading at 0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN rose by +2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.06. In addition, The Wendy’s Company saw -4.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEN starting from Peltz Matthew H., who sale 144,038 shares at the price of $22.92 back on Sep 08. After this action, Peltz Matthew H. now owns 25,333,339 shares of The Wendy’s Company, valued at $3,300,890 using the latest closing price.

PELTZ NELSON, the Director of The Wendy’s Company, sale 144,038 shares at $22.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that PELTZ NELSON is holding 25,333,339 shares at $3,300,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.25 for the present operating margin

+28.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Wendy’s Company stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 6.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.84. Equity return is now at value 34.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Wendy’s Company (WEN), the company’s capital structure generated 668.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.99. Total debt to assets is 66.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 653.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.