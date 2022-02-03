Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Just Got Our Attention

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) went up by 1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $204.00. The company’s stock price has collected 4.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/23/21 that Snap, Intel, Mattel, Silicon Laboratories: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :SWKS) Right Now?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWKS is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $205.48, which is $57.42 above the current price. SWKS currently public float of 164.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWKS was 2.01M shares.

SWKS’s Market Performance

SWKS stocks went up by 4.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.08% and a quarterly performance of -13.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.01% for Skyworks Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.44% for SWKS stocks with a simple moving average of -12.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWKS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SWKS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWKS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $180 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to SWKS, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

SWKS Trading at -2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS rose by +4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.49. In addition, Skyworks Solutions Inc. saw -4.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from GRIFFIN LIAM, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $151.30 back on Jan 19. After this action, GRIFFIN LIAM now owns 82,711 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc., valued at $1,513,041 using the latest closing price.

TERRY ROBERT JOHN, the SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Skyworks Solutions Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $152.35 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that TERRY ROBERT JOHN is holding 5,840 shares at $228,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.88 for the present operating margin

+48.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stands at +29.33. The total capital return value is set at 27.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 30.90, with 22.00 for asset returns.

Based on Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 42.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.68. Total debt to assets is 28.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.35.