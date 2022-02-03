Robert Half International Inc. (RHI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) went up by 2.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.83. The company’s stock price has collected 5.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE :RHI) Right Now?

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RHI is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Robert Half International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $110.78, which is -$6.22 below the current price. RHI currently public float of 108.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RHI was 893.64K shares.

RHI’s Market Performance

RHI stocks went up by 5.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.90% and a quarterly performance of 1.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.88% for Robert Half International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.11% for RHI stocks with a simple moving average of 15.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHI

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RHI reach a price target of $71, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for RHI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to RHI, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

RHI Trading at 5.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHI rose by +5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.56. In addition, Robert Half International Inc. saw 4.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHI starting from GLASS ROBERT W, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $117.84 back on Nov 19. After this action, GLASS ROBERT W now owns 253,206 shares of Robert Half International Inc., valued at $589,202 using the latest closing price.

GLASS ROBERT W, the Executive Vice President of Robert Half International Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $100.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that GLASS ROBERT W is holding 258,206 shares at $1,009,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.49 for the present operating margin

+41.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robert Half International Inc. stands at +9.26. Equity return is now at value 34.50, with 15.90 for asset returns.