Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN)

Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) went up by 0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.77. The company’s stock price has collected 1.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE :TRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRN is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Trinity Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.75, which is $5.66 above the current price. TRN currently public float of 96.57M and currently shorts hold a 9.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRN was 697.87K shares.

TRN’s Market Performance

TRN stocks went up by 1.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.94% and a quarterly performance of 1.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.42% for Trinity Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.05% for TRN stocks with a simple moving average of 3.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRN stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TRN by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for TRN in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $36 based on the research report published on July 26th of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRN reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for TRN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to TRN, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

TRN Trading at 1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRN rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.55. In addition, Trinity Industries Inc. saw -3.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRN starting from ValueAct Holdings, L.P., who sale 2,360,000 shares at the price of $29.10 back on Nov 08. After this action, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. now owns 12,645,855 shares of Trinity Industries Inc., valued at $68,676,000 using the latest closing price.

Madison Brian D, the EVP Services Operations of Trinity Industries Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $29.22 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Madison Brian D is holding 69,446 shares at $233,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.29 for the present operating margin

+24.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trinity Industries Inc. stands at -7.36. The total capital return value is set at 3.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.17. Equity return is now at value -5.10, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN), the company’s capital structure generated 294.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.63. Total debt to assets is 58.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.