Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) went up by 2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.00. The company’s stock price has collected -6.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/21/21 that Palo Alto Networks, Deere, Tesla, VF: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE :BAH) Right Now?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAH is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $90.55, which is $17.28 above the current price. BAH currently public float of 131.56M and currently shorts hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAH was 820.70K shares.

BAH’s Market Performance

BAH stocks went down by -6.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.12% and a quarterly performance of -10.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.80% for BAH stocks with a simple moving average of -7.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAH stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BAH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BAH in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $90 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAH reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for BAH stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 31st, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to BAH, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

BAH Trading at -7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -13.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAH fell by -6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.43. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation saw -7.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAH starting from Penfield Susan L, who sale 14,851 shares at the price of $90.00 back on Nov 12. After this action, Penfield Susan L now owns 10,004 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, valued at $1,336,590 using the latest closing price.

HOWELL LLOYD JR, the EVP, CFO and Treasurer of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, sale 15,456 shares at $90.27 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that HOWELL LLOYD JR is holding 166,790 shares at $1,395,213 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.60 for the present operating margin

+22.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stands at +7.70. The total capital return value is set at 21.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.95. Equity return is now at value 44.10, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH), the company’s capital structure generated 249.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.40. Total debt to assets is 48.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.