Is Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) a Keeper?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $369.69. The company’s stock price has collected 10.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/21/22 that Intuitive Surgical Stock Falls After Earnings. This Analyst Thinks It’s a Buy.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ :ISRG) Right Now?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 62.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ISRG is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $341.71, which is $44.1 above the current price. ISRG currently public float of 354.05M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISRG was 1.83M shares.

ISRG’s Market Performance

ISRG stocks went up by 10.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.63% and a quarterly performance of -18.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.61% for Intuitive Surgical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.51% for ISRG stocks with a simple moving average of -9.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $325 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ISRG reach a price target of $310, previously predicting the price at $300. The rating they have provided for ISRG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 31st, 2022.

ISRG Trading at -10.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -17.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG rose by +10.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $297.40. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc. saw -18.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from DeSantis Robert, who sale 1,410 shares at the price of $261.64 back on Jan 25. After this action, DeSantis Robert now owns 1,092 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc., valued at $368,912 using the latest closing price.

Curet Myriam, the EVP & Chief Medical Officer of Intuitive Surgical Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $263.94 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Curet Myriam is holding 285 shares at $1,583,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.89 for the present operating margin

+69.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stands at +29.85. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.40.