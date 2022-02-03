Is Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) a Keeper?

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) went down by -5.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.25. The company’s stock price has collected 2.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :ALIM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALIM is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Alimera Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.83, which is $10.42 above the current price. ALIM currently public float of 5.31M and currently shorts hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALIM was 58.11K shares.

ALIM’s Market Performance

ALIM stocks went up by 2.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.27% and a quarterly performance of 8.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.07% for Alimera Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.20% for ALIM stocks with a simple moving average of -34.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALIM

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALIM reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for ALIM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2017.

Summer Street Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ALIM, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

ALIM Trading at -8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.71%, as shares sank -11.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALIM rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.53. In addition, Alimera Sciences Inc. saw -14.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALIM starting from EISWIRTH RICHARD S JR, who purchase 484 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Dec 15. After this action, EISWIRTH RICHARD S JR now owns 110,518 shares of Alimera Sciences Inc., valued at $2,177 using the latest closing price.

EISWIRTH RICHARD S JR, the President and CEO of Alimera Sciences Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $4.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that EISWIRTH RICHARD S JR is holding 110,034 shares at $23,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.99 for the present operating margin

+81.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alimera Sciences Inc. stands at -10.51. The total capital return value is set at -1.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.14. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with -2.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.