Here’s Our Rant About Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) went down by -6.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.46. The company’s stock price has collected -5.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SYRS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYRS is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.67, which is $14.36 above the current price. SYRS currently public float of 58.99M and currently shorts hold a 6.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYRS was 375.39K shares.

SYRS’s Market Performance

SYRS stocks went down by -5.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -49.21% and a quarterly performance of -55.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.57% for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.91% for SYRS stocks with a simple moving average of -58.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYRS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SYRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYRS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2020.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYRS reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for SYRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2020.

SYRS Trading at -41.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.27%, as shares sank -46.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYRS fell by -5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -40.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYRS starting from Olson Eric R, who sale 2,208 shares at the price of $3.47 back on Jan 05. After this action, Olson Eric R now owns 0 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $7,655 using the latest closing price.

Olson Eric R, the Chief Scientific Officer of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 3,628 shares at $9.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Olson Eric R is holding 0 shares at $34,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-545.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -556.80. The total capital return value is set at -62.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.93. Equity return is now at value -78.00, with -40.60 for asset returns.

Based on Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS), the company’s capital structure generated 73.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.24. Total debt to assets is 31.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.24.