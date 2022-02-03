Here’s Our Rant About Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) went up by 4.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $228.84. The company’s stock price has collected 7.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/19/21 that FedEx, Nike, Boeing: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE :EXR) Right Now?

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXR is at 0.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Extra Space Storage Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $222.00, which is $15.33 above the current price. EXR currently public float of 131.04M and currently shorts hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXR was 702.37K shares.

EXR’s Market Performance

EXR stocks went up by 7.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.67% and a quarterly performance of 2.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.02% for Extra Space Storage Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.83% for EXR stocks with a simple moving average of 14.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EXR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EXR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $223 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXR reach a price target of $220. The rating they have provided for EXR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to EXR, setting the target price at $198 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

EXR Trading at -0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXR rose by +7.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $202.36. In addition, Extra Space Storage Inc. saw -8.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXR starting from Margolis Joseph D, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $219.25 back on Jan 03. After this action, Margolis Joseph D now owns 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc., valued at $822,188 using the latest closing price.

Stubbs P Scott, the Executive VP and CFO of Extra Space Storage Inc., sale 4,625 shares at $213.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Stubbs P Scott is holding 135,776 shares at $988,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.84 for the present operating margin

+54.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extra Space Storage Inc. stands at +36.03. The total capital return value is set at 7.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.59. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), the company’s capital structure generated 235.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.23. Total debt to assets is 63.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28.