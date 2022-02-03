FREYR Battery (FREY) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) went down by -5.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.28. The company’s stock price has collected 0.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in FREYR Battery (NYSE :FREY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for FREYR Battery declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.95, which is $7.13 above the current price. FREY currently public float of 85.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FREY was 1.55M shares.

FREY’s Market Performance

FREY stocks went up by 0.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.02% and a quarterly performance of -16.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.65% for FREYR Battery. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.22% for FREY stocks with a simple moving average of -11.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FREY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FREY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FREY reach a price target of $14.70. The rating they have provided for FREY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 18th, 2021.

FREY Trading at -15.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.56%, as shares sank -22.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY rose by +0.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.33. In addition, FREYR Battery saw -20.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

The total capital return value is set at -103.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.74.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.