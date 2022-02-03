Home  »  Trending   »  Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) upgraded Issued by Wall Stree...

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on whatsapp

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) went down by -2.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.77.

Is It Worth Investing in Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ :EXEL) Right Now?

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXEL is at 0.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

EXEL currently public float of 309.90M and currently shorts hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXEL was 2.07M shares.

EXEL’s Market Performance

EXEL stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.57% and a quarterly performance of -18.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Exelixis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.27% for EXEL stocks with a simple moving average of -9.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXEL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EXEL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EXEL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $34 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXEL reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for EXEL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to EXEL, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

EXEL Trading at 0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXEL remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.93. In addition, Exelixis Inc. saw -1.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXEL starting from Lamb Peter, who sale 47,500 shares at the price of $17.44 back on Dec 15. After this action, Lamb Peter now owns 363,172 shares of Exelixis Inc., valued at $828,400 using the latest closing price.

Haley Patrick J., the EVP, Commercial of Exelixis Inc., sale 17,236 shares at $17.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Haley Patrick J. is holding 237,802 shares at $297,321 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXEL

Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 7.20 for asset returns.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

The Stocks Telegraph team is back with a new video. We have gathered the five best large cap stocks for long-term investment. One of the best ways to secure your financial future is to invest, and one of the best ways to invest is over the long term. The optimal way to secure your long-term investment is, investing in large-cap stocks often known as big-cap stocks. Large cap stocks are valued at more than $10 billion. Large-cap stocks are considered the stalwarts or blue chips of the stock market. These are the companies that hold a dominating position in their sector. Think of companies such as Walt Disney, Coca-Cola, and General Motors. They have established giants with dominant positions in their industries. The stocks included in this video are Starbucks (SBUX Stock), MercadoLibre (MELI Stock), Walmart Inc (WMT Stock), JD.com (JD Stock), and Mastercard Incorporated (MA Stock). To find the best stocks within a particular sector, the Stocks Telegraph team has spent an enormous amount of time. We hope this information will be helpful for you. Give this video a thumbs up if you enjoyed it. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:06 - Starbucks (SBUX Stock) 3:01 - MercadoLibre (MELI Stock) 4:57 - Walmart Inc (WMT Stock) 6:20 - JD.com (JD Stock) 8:11 - Mastercard Incorporated (MA Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Starbucks : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SBUX/ MercadoLibre : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MELI/ Walmart Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/WMT/ JD.com : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/JD/ Mastercard : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MA/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #LargeCapStocks, #BlueChipStocks, #StockMarket
Five Best Large Cap Stocks For Long Term Investment | Top Blue-Chip Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_W26ICtkfH0I
Uranium stocks are quite rare and the market is attracting investors considering the demand for uranium. The Stocks Telegraph team has compiled the top five uranium stocks to buy now. Although investing in uranium can be risky, considering the current state of the market, the risk is minimal. So, it’s a great time to invest in uranium stocks. In this video, we have also explained, how to buy uranium stocks. The stocks added in this video are Cameco Corporation (CCJ Stock), Denison Mines (DNN Stock), Centrus Energy (LEU Stock), Uranium Energy (UEC Stock), and Ur-Energy (URG Stock). The uranium industry already has a lot going in its favor right now. The Sprott fund is purchasing hefty amounts of uranium, and more world leaders are recognizing the viability of nuclear power. Uranium is a key fuel as an alternative source of energy. At the beginning of the new year, we have some exciting uranium stocks that you can keep on your watchlist and buy. The demand for uranium has increased significantly in the past few months considering the skyrocketing energy prices. Following a recent global climate summit, the global community has shown interest in the use of uranium as an alternative to oil and natural gas. We can expect 2022 to be the year for uranium stocks as things are shaping up. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:12 - Cameco Corporation (CCJ Stock) 3:02 - Denison Mines (DNN Stock) 4:55 - Centrus Energy (LEU Stock) 6:37 - Uranium Energy (UEC Stock) 8:23 - Ur-Energy (URG Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Cameco Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CCJ/ Denison Mines : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DNN/ Centrus Energy : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LEU/ Uranium Energy : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/UEC/ Ur-Energy : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/URG/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #UraniumStocks, #StockMarket, #Investing
Top Five Uranium Stocks To Buy Now | How To Buy Uranium Stocks?
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_uoq2m6r3iI0
In this video, we discuss the five best metaverse stocks that can grow 10x. The Stocks Telegraph team also talks about what is happening in metaverse space. The metaverse stocks hold huge growth potential. Do you guys’ think are there any metaverse stocks worth buying? We’ve covered this for you. The metaverse is the buzzword of the moment in technology after Meta Platforms was announced in October 2021. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, seems to bring this concept to life so that people can experience immersive content in three dimensions. Well, the idea of the metaverse is not new, and companies have already progressed in it. The metaverse space is going to pick more hype in the coming years. 2022 can be a great time to invest in metaverse stocks. With giants like Facebook and Microsoft introducing metaverse elements into the fabric of their business models, it's not a concept that can be no longer ignored. So, to figure out where the technology will be in a few years, we have to look at what these industry leaders are doing now. The stocks we discussed in this video are Unity (U Stock), QUALCOMM (QCOM Stock), Matterport Inc (MTTR Stock), Zoom (ZM Stock), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD Stock). __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:19 - Unity (U Stock) 2:59 - QUALCOMM (QCOM Stock) 4:53 - Matterport Inc (MTTR Stock) 6:45 - Zoom (ZM Stock) 8:19 - Advanced Micro Devices (AMD Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Unity : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/U/ QUALCOMM : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/QCOM/ Matterport Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MTTR/ Zoom : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ZM/ Advanced Micro Devices : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AMD/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Metaverse, #Meta, #MetaverseStocks,
Five Best Metaverse Stocks That Can Grow 10x | what is happening in metaverse space?
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_fsnFtuNc6V0
Load More... Subscribe
The Stocks Telegraph team is back with a new video. We have gathered the five best large cap stocks for long-term investment. One of the best ways to secure your financial future is to invest, and one of the best ways to invest is over the long term. The optimal way to secure your long-term investment is, investing in large-cap stocks often known as big-cap stocks. Large cap stocks are valued at more than $10 billion. Large-cap stocks are considered the stalwarts or blue chips of the stock market. These are the companies that hold a dominating position in their sector. Think of companies such as Walt Disney, Coca-Cola, and General Motors. They have established giants with dominant positions in their industries. The stocks included in this video are Starbucks (SBUX Stock), MercadoLibre (MELI Stock), Walmart Inc (WMT Stock), JD.com (JD Stock), and Mastercard Incorporated (MA Stock). To find the best stocks within a particular sector, the Stocks Telegraph team has spent an enormous amount of time. We hope this information will be helpful for you. Give this video a thumbs up if you enjoyed it. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:06 - Starbucks (SBUX Stock) 3:01 - MercadoLibre (MELI Stock) 4:57 - Walmart Inc (WMT Stock) 6:20 - JD.com (JD Stock) 8:11 - Mastercard Incorporated (MA Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Starbucks : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SBUX/ MercadoLibre : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MELI/ Walmart Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/WMT/ JD.com : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/JD/ Mastercard : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MA/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #LargeCapStocks, #BlueChipStocks, #StockMarket
Five Best Large Cap Stocks For Long Term Investment | Top Blue-Chip Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_W26ICtkfH0I
Uranium stocks are quite rare and the market is attracting investors considering the demand for uranium. The Stocks Telegraph team has compiled the top five uranium stocks to buy now. Although investing in uranium can be risky, considering the current state of the market, the risk is minimal. So, it’s a great time to invest in uranium stocks. In this video, we have also explained, how to buy uranium stocks. The stocks added in this video are Cameco Corporation (CCJ Stock), Denison Mines (DNN Stock), Centrus Energy (LEU Stock), Uranium Energy (UEC Stock), and Ur-Energy (URG Stock). The uranium industry already has a lot going in its favor right now. The Sprott fund is purchasing hefty amounts of uranium, and more world leaders are recognizing the viability of nuclear power. Uranium is a key fuel as an alternative source of energy. At the beginning of the new year, we have some exciting uranium stocks that you can keep on your watchlist and buy. The demand for uranium has increased significantly in the past few months considering the skyrocketing energy prices. Following a recent global climate summit, the global community has shown interest in the use of uranium as an alternative to oil and natural gas. We can expect 2022 to be the year for uranium stocks as things are shaping up. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:12 - Cameco Corporation (CCJ Stock) 3:02 - Denison Mines (DNN Stock) 4:55 - Centrus Energy (LEU Stock) 6:37 - Uranium Energy (UEC Stock) 8:23 - Ur-Energy (URG Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Cameco Corporation : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CCJ/ Denison Mines : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DNN/ Centrus Energy : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LEU/ Uranium Energy : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/UEC/ Ur-Energy : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/URG/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #UraniumStocks, #StockMarket, #Investing
Top Five Uranium Stocks To Buy Now | How To Buy Uranium Stocks?
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_uoq2m6r3iI0
In this video, we discuss the five best metaverse stocks that can grow 10x. The Stocks Telegraph team also talks about what is happening in metaverse space. The metaverse stocks hold huge growth potential. Do you guys’ think are there any metaverse stocks worth buying? We’ve covered this for you. The metaverse is the buzzword of the moment in technology after Meta Platforms was announced in October 2021. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, seems to bring this concept to life so that people can experience immersive content in three dimensions. Well, the idea of the metaverse is not new, and companies have already progressed in it. The metaverse space is going to pick more hype in the coming years. 2022 can be a great time to invest in metaverse stocks. With giants like Facebook and Microsoft introducing metaverse elements into the fabric of their business models, it's not a concept that can be no longer ignored. So, to figure out where the technology will be in a few years, we have to look at what these industry leaders are doing now. The stocks we discussed in this video are Unity (U Stock), QUALCOMM (QCOM Stock), Matterport Inc (MTTR Stock), Zoom (ZM Stock), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD Stock). __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:19 - Unity (U Stock) 2:59 - QUALCOMM (QCOM Stock) 4:53 - Matterport Inc (MTTR Stock) 6:45 - Zoom (ZM Stock) 8:19 - Advanced Micro Devices (AMD Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Unity : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/U/ QUALCOMM : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/QCOM/ Matterport Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MTTR/ Zoom : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ZM/ Advanced Micro Devices : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AMD/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Metaverse, #Meta, #MetaverseStocks,
Five Best Metaverse Stocks That Can Grow 10x | what is happening in metaverse space?
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_fsnFtuNc6V0
SPAC stocks or special purpose acquisition company stocks have gained attention in the past couple of years. With a poor 2021, 2022 could be the year for SPAC stocks. We have compiled the five best SPAC stocks to buy now. In this video, the Stocks telegraph team has explained why should you invest in SPAC stocks. SPAC is one of the simplest ways to take an existing private company public. SPAC, or a special purpose acquisition company, is another name for a blank check company. It means an entity with no commercial operations that complete an IPO. The speculative exuberance phase for SPACs looks to have ended. But that doesn’t discount the reality that many are still active in their search for target companies. The playing field is still flooded with pursuant SPACs and demand for targets remains strong. Even though both deal activity and performance for SPACs have fallen considerably, interest among investors remains high. 2022 may be the right time to dive into SPAC stocks. Some exciting SPAC deals along with existing SPAC stocks can be a great investment option. The stocks mentioned in this video are 26 Capital Acquisition (ADERU Stock), Gores Guggenheim (GGPI Stock), USHG Acquisition (HUGS Stock), Sports Entertainment Acquisition (SEAH Stock), and UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC Stock). __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:33 - 26 Capital Acquisition (ADERU Stock) 3:25 - Gores Guggenheim (GGPI Stock) 5:15 - USHG Acquisition (HUGS Stock) 6:39 - Sports Entertainment (SEAH Stock) 8:10 - UWM Holdings (UWMC Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- 26 Capital Acquisition : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ADERU/ Gores Guggenheim : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GGPI/ USHG Acquisition : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/HUGS/ Sports Entertainment : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SEAH/ UWM Holdings : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/UWMC/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #SPACstocks, #SPACs, #Stocks
Five Best SPAC Stocks To Buy Now | Special Purpose Acquisition Company
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_e4A3JwCnYZ4
Cannabis stocks are growing in popularity among investors. We have gathered the five best cannabis stocks that could explode soon. The global cannabis market is growing, and pot stocks can make you rich. The growing cannabis market brings a lot of opportunities for investors. Last year was a rough ride for the cannabis industry, but there's still plenty to be excited about for 2022. The marijuana industry is expected to double in value by 2025, and many investors are seeking to profit. But with several states legalizing cannabis in 2021 has made the pot market much more attractive. Though, Wall Street analysts say that the cannabis industry has long-term promise. We believe there can be a near-midterm opportunity to make profits in cannabis stocks. It will be highly risky but you have the option to hold it for a bit longer and retain the profit. The Stocks Telegraph team has hand-picked some of the best stocks from the legal cannabis industry. The stocks mentioned in this video are Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF Stock), Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF Stock), MariMed (MRMD Stock), Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR Stock), and Cresco Labs (CRLBF Stock). __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:25 - Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF Stock) 3:18 - Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF Stock) 5:11 - MariMed (MRMD Stock) 6:44 - Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR Stock) 8:16 - Cresco Labs (CRLBF Stock) __________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #CannabisStocks, #PotStocks, #Investing
Five Best Cannabis Stocks To Explode Soon | Pot Stocks Can Make You Rich
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ__8JEY3th_J8
In this video, the Stocks Telegraph team has compiled the five best semiconductor stocks to buy now with 10x growth potential. It is high time to invest in chip stocks, because of the excessive demand for semiconductors worldwide. The chipmaking industry has some solid semiconductor stocks to buy in 2022. The semiconductor is a winning industry with a built-in advantage. Chipmakers enjoy unprecedented demand for their products and pricing power during a time of supply constraints. They are primed for growth as bottlenecks subside in 2022 and beyond. Investing in semiconductor stocks holds sublime importance, and the chipmaking industry is speeding up. The importance of semiconductors has increased immensely around the world. In Dec 2021, the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics reported that the annual global sales of semiconductors were expected to grow by 8.8% in 2022. That would exceed $600 billion in sales. The Stocks we added in this video are NXP Semiconductors (NXPI Stock), ASML Holding (ASML Stock), MaxLinear Inc (MXL Stock), Synopsys Inc (SNPS Stock), and Broadcom Inc (AVGO Stock). __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:33 - NXP Semiconductors (NXPI Stock) 3:27 - ASML Holding (ASML Stock) 5:31 - MaxLinear Inc (MXL Stock) 7:37 - Synopsys Inc (SNPS Stock) 9:32 - Broadcom Inc (AVGO Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- NXP Semiconductors : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NXPI/ ASML Holding : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ASML/ MaxLinear Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MXL/ Synopsys Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SNPS/ Broadcom Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AVGO/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #SemiconductorStocks, #ChipStocks, #Investing
Five Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now With 10x Growth Potential | Best Chip Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_EEgmcLTl9n8
Load More... Subscribe
NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

Heading

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam