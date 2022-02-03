Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) went down by -12.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.90. The company’s stock price has collected 3.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/21 that NeoPhotonics Stock Soars. It’s Being Acquired by Apple Supplier Lumentum.

Is It Worth Investing in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LITE) Right Now?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LITE is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $113.21, which is $24.38 above the current price. LITE currently public float of 71.84M and currently shorts hold a 9.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LITE was 854.23K shares.

LITE’s Market Performance

LITE stocks went up by 3.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.77% and a quarterly performance of 16.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Lumentum Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.99% for LITE stocks with a simple moving average of 1.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LITE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LITE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LITE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $110 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LITE reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for LITE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 05th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to LITE, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

LITE Trading at -10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -15.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITE fell by -8.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.04. In addition, Lumentum Holdings Inc. saw -4.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LITE starting from Hamel Judy G, who sale 5,011 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Dec 09. After this action, Hamel Judy G now owns 31,172 shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc., valued at $476,045 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Julia Suzanne, the Director of Lumentum Holdings Inc., sale 1,066 shares at $91.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Johnson Julia Suzanne is holding 14,718 shares at $97,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LITE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.20 for the present operating margin

+44.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumentum Holdings Inc. stands at +22.80. The total capital return value is set at 10.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.85. Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE), the company’s capital structure generated 62.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.59. Total debt to assets is 34.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.67.