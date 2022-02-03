Can Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Remain Competitive?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) went down by -2.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $282.46. The company’s stock price has collected 14.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/15/22 that Scorched Western states and a hurricane in New York: Earth experienced one of its hottest years on record in 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 121.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENPH is at 1.45.

The average price from analysts is $235.32, which is $98.03 above the current price. ENPH currently public float of 131.82M and currently shorts hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENPH was 2.42M shares.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH stocks went up by 14.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.36% and a quarterly performance of -41.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.41% for Enphase Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.14% for ENPH stocks with a simple moving average of -19.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $200 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $213. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ENPH, setting the target price at $187 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

ENPH Trading at -24.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares sank -21.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +14.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.76. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw -23.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $184.71 back on Dec 30. After this action, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan now owns 956,304 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $5,541,265 using the latest closing price.

Branderiz Eric, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 21,908 shares at $183.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that Branderiz Eric is holding 90,691 shares at $4,028,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Equity return is now at value 27.10, with 8.60 for asset returns.