Can CME Group Inc. (CME) Remain Competitive?

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) went up by 3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $234.04. The company’s stock price has collected 8.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Google Invests $1 Billion in Exchange Giant CME, Strikes Cloud Deal

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CME) Right Now?

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CME is at 0.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for CME Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $239.40, which is $0.25 above the current price. CME currently public float of 357.81M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CME was 1.37M shares.

CME’s Market Performance

CME stocks went up by 8.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.17% and a quarterly performance of 10.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.26% for CME Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.13% for CME stocks with a simple moving average of 13.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $254 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CME reach a price target of $254. The rating they have provided for CME stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to CME, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

CME Trading at 6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.28% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME rose by +8.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $226.14. In addition, CME Group Inc. saw 4.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from GEPSMAN MARTIN J, who sale 500 shares at the price of $231.00 back on Dec 07. After this action, GEPSMAN MARTIN J now owns 23,468 shares of CME Group Inc., valued at $115,500 using the latest closing price.

Sammann Derek, the Sr MD Gl Hd Commodity & Option of CME Group Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $226.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Sammann Derek is holding 11,404 shares at $1,020,758 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.01 for the present operating margin

+77.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc. stands at +43.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.92. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc. (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 15.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.40. Total debt to assets is 3.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.