Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) went up by 3.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.08. The company’s stock price has collected 12.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/13/21 that Ares Raises $8 Billion Fund in Private-Credit Arms Race

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE :ARES) Right Now?

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARES is at 1.06.

The average price from analysts is $94.36, which is $14.49 above the current price. ARES currently public float of 127.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARES was 655.16K shares.

ARES’s Market Performance

ARES stocks went up by 12.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.92% and a quarterly performance of -4.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.86% for Ares Management Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.23% for ARES stocks with a simple moving average of 13.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $97 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARES reach a price target of $96. The rating they have provided for ARES stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ARES, setting the target price at $117 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

ARES Trading at 2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +2.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES rose by +12.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.36. In addition, Ares Management Corporation saw -0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from Arougheti Michael J, who sale 97,992 shares at the price of $80.43 back on Feb 02. After this action, Arougheti Michael J now owns 854,558 shares of Ares Management Corporation, valued at $7,881,497 using the latest closing price.

Arougheti Michael J, the Co-Founder, CEO and President of Ares Management Corporation, sale 54,102 shares at $79.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Arougheti Michael J is holding 1,005,143 shares at $4,296,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 1.70 for asset returns.