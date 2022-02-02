Why Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) went up by 5.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.95. The company’s stock price has collected 7.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ :PAGP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAGP is at 1.74.

PAGP currently public float of 189.14M and currently shorts hold a 3.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAGP was 2.03M shares.

PAGP’s Market Performance

PAGP stocks went up by 7.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.82% and a quarterly performance of 6.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for Plains GP Holdings L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.85% for PAGP stocks with a simple moving average of 12.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGP stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for PAGP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PAGP in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $14.50 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2022.

PAGP Trading at 14.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +14.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGP rose by +7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.34. In addition, Plains GP Holdings L.P. saw 19.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.87 for the present operating margin

+6.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stands at -2.41. The total capital return value is set at 4.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.96. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP), the company’s capital structure generated 724.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.87. Total debt to assets is 40.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 662.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.