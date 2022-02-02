We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), Here is What We Found

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) went up by 0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $134.21. The company’s stock price has collected 2.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/19/21 that Ross Stores Tops Profit Estimates. Stock Falls on Inflation Headwinds.

Is It Worth Investing in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ :ROST) Right Now?

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROST is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Ross Stores Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $134.68, which is $36.16 above the current price. ROST currently public float of 345.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROST was 2.28M shares.

ROST’s Market Performance

ROST stocks went up by 2.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.77% and a quarterly performance of -13.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for Ross Stores Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.49% for ROST stocks with a simple moving average of -15.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROST stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ROST by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ROST in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $120 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROST reach a price target of $136. The rating they have provided for ROST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ROST, setting the target price at $109 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

ROST Trading at -8.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -12.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROST rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.37. In addition, Ross Stores Inc. saw -13.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROST starting from KOBAYASHI MICHAEL K, who sale 63 shares at the price of $125.13 back on Jul 02. After this action, KOBAYASHI MICHAEL K now owns 82,618 shares of Ross Stores Inc., valued at $7,883 using the latest closing price.

BALMUTH MICHAEL, the Strategic Advisor of Ross Stores Inc., sale 49,377 shares at $126.03 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that BALMUTH MICHAEL is holding 768 shares at $6,223,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.43 for the present operating margin

+21.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ross Stores Inc. stands at +0.68. The total capital return value is set at 5.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.17. Equity return is now at value 43.00, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), the company’s capital structure generated 174.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.53. Total debt to assets is 41.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 115.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.