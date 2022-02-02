We Analyzed the Future Direction of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC), Here is What We Found

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) went up by 22.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.27. The company’s stock price has collected 21.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :OPHC) Right Now?

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPHC is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for OptimumBank Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

OPHC currently public float of 3.45M and currently shorts hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPHC was 20.23K shares.

OPHC’s Market Performance

OPHC stocks went up by 21.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.68% and a quarterly performance of -5.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.65% for OptimumBank Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.72% for OPHC stocks with a simple moving average of 4.33% for the last 200 days.

OPHC Trading at 15.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.93%, as shares surge +16.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPHC rose by +21.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, OptimumBank Holdings Inc. saw 24.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OPHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for OptimumBank Holdings Inc. stands at -11.17. The total capital return value is set at -2.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.51. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC), the company’s capital structure generated 146.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.44. Total debt to assets is 11.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.