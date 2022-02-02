We Analyzed the Future Direction of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC), Here is What We Found

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) went down by -55.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.32. The company’s stock price has collected -2.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :LOGC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.20, which is $13.53 above the current price. LOGC currently public float of 27.05M and currently shorts hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOGC was 97.78K shares.

LOGC’s Market Performance

LOGC stocks went down by -2.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.06% and a quarterly performance of -60.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.57% for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -63.83% for LOGC stocks with a simple moving average of -82.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOGC stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LOGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LOGC in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on June 07th of the previous year 2021.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOGC reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for LOGC stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to LOGC, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 01st of the previous year.

LOGC Trading at -72.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.74%, as shares sank -72.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOGC fell by -55.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7640. In addition, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. saw -35.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOGC starting from Gruskin Daniel, who sale 1,467 shares at the price of $4.35 back on Aug 09. After this action, Gruskin Daniel now owns 3,331 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc., valued at $6,381 using the latest closing price.

Chereau Frederic, the President and Chief Executive of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc., sale 7,542 shares at $5.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 16, which means that Chereau Frederic is holding 253,811 shares at $43,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-912.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. stands at -944.44. The total capital return value is set at -48.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.54. Equity return is now at value -76.00, with -50.40 for asset returns.

Based on LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC), the company’s capital structure generated 26.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.73. Total debt to assets is 19.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.79.