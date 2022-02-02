We Analyzed the Future Direction of Fabrinet (FN), Here is What We Found

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) went down by -10.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.28. The company’s stock price has collected -5.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/22 that Citrix, Spotify, Knightscope, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Fabrinet (NYSE :FN) Right Now?

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FN is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Fabrinet declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $121.25, which is $17.05 above the current price. FN currently public float of 36.82M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FN was 187.83K shares.

FN’s Market Performance

FN stocks went down by -5.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.22% and a quarterly performance of 3.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for Fabrinet. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.92% for FN stocks with a simple moving average of 0.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for FN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $112 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FN reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for FN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to FN, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

FN Trading at -12.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares sank -16.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FN fell by -5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.36. In addition, Fabrinet saw -14.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FN starting from KELLY THOMAS F, who sale 900 shares at the price of $115.66 back on Dec 03. After this action, KELLY THOMAS F now owns 36,657 shares of Fabrinet, valued at $104,092 using the latest closing price.

Gill Harpal, the President & COO of Fabrinet, sale 16,087 shares at $119.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Gill Harpal is holding 39,656 shares at $1,916,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.08 for the present operating margin

+11.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fabrinet stands at +7.89. The total capital return value is set at 13.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.71. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Fabrinet (FN), the company’s capital structure generated 4.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.97. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.