The Chart for Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) went up by 2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.40. The company’s stock price has collected 2.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/25/20 that Boeing Walks Away From Embraer Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Embraer S.A. (NYSE :ERJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERJ is at 1.20.

The average price from analysts is $24.45, which is $8.36 above the current price. ERJ currently public float of 175.18M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERJ was 2.50M shares.

ERJ’s Market Performance

ERJ stocks went up by 2.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.44% and a quarterly performance of -0.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 121.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for Embraer S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.27% for ERJ stocks with a simple moving average of 3.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $23 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ERJ reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for ERJ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 11th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ERJ, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

ERJ Trading at 1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -11.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.82. In addition, Embraer S.A. saw -11.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.64 for the present operating margin

+12.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Embraer S.A. stands at -18.41. The total capital return value is set at -2.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.28. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Embraer S.A. (ERJ), the company’s capital structure generated 159.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.49. Total debt to assets is 42.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.