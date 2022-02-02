Is Alector Inc. (ALEC) a Keeper?

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) went down by -3.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.32. The company’s stock price has collected 0.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alector Inc. (NASDAQ :ALEC) Right Now?

ALEC currently public float of 71.29M and currently shorts hold a 9.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALEC was 699.95K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ALEC’s Market Performance

ALEC stocks went up by 0.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.81% and a quarterly performance of -31.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.44% for Alector Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.31% for ALEC stocks with a simple moving average of -32.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALEC

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALEC reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for ALEC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ALEC, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

ALEC Trading at -22.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.82%, as shares sank -26.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALEC rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.62. In addition, Alector Inc. saw -25.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALEC starting from SULIMAN SHEHNAAZ, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $21.24 back on Dec 13. After this action, SULIMAN SHEHNAAZ now owns 102,598 shares of Alector Inc., valued at $1,593,149 using the latest closing price.

SULIMAN SHEHNAAZ, the President and COO of Alector Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $21.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that SULIMAN SHEHNAAZ is holding 102,598 shares at $1,632,167 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALEC

Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -6.00 for asset returns.