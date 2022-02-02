Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV)

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) went down by -2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.17. The company’s stock price has collected -4.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE :ZEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Lightning eMotors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.40, which is $8.58 above the current price. ZEV currently public float of 34.57M and currently shorts hold a 12.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZEV was 901.42K shares.

ZEV’s Market Performance

ZEV stocks went down by -4.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.96% and a quarterly performance of -46.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.87% for Lightning eMotors Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.28% for ZEV stocks with a simple moving average of -42.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZEV stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ZEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZEV in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $17 based on the research report published on August 11th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZEV reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ZEV stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 06th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZEV, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

ZEV Trading at -28.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares sank -29.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZEV rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.45. In addition, Lightning eMotors Inc. saw -24.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZEV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.