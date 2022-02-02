Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) went up by 3.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.34. The company’s stock price has collected 14.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/22 that Deutsche Bank Surprises With Profitable Quarter. The Stock Is Up.

Is It Worth Investing in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE :DB) Right Now?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DB is at 1.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DB currently public float of 1.94B and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DB was 3.48M shares.

DB’s Market Performance

DB stocks went up by 14.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.12% and a quarterly performance of 8.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.42% for DB stocks with a simple moving average of 10.48% for the last 200 days.

DB Trading at 12.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +12.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB rose by +14.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.48. In addition, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft saw 15.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.39 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stands at +9.31. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 0.10 for asset returns.