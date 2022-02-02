Here’s Our Rant About RPC Inc. (RES)

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) went up by 7.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.43. The company’s stock price has collected 5.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RPC Inc. (NYSE :RES) Right Now?

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 191.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RES is at 1.59.

RES currently public float of 70.92M and currently shorts hold a 8.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RES was 862.78K shares.

RES’s Market Performance

RES stocks went up by 5.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.43% and a quarterly performance of 15.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.73% for RPC Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.74% for RES stocks with a simple moving average of 29.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RES

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RES reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for RES stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 10th, 2020.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to RES, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

RES Trading at 28.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.27%, as shares surge +26.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RES rose by +5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.78. In addition, RPC Inc. saw 39.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RES starting from LOR INC, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Dec 02. After this action, LOR INC now owns 8,425,000 shares of RPC Inc., valued at $160,004 using the latest closing price.

ROLLINS GARY W, the Director of RPC Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that ROLLINS GARY W is holding 8,425,000 shares at $160,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RES

Equity return is now at value -5.90, with -4.60 for asset returns.