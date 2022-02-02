Here’s How Your Trade Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Aggressively Right Now

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) went down by -3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $185.40. The company’s stock price has collected 0.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/03/21 that Broadridge Beat Earnings, but Investors Wanted More. The Stock Is Falling.

Is It Worth Investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE :BR) Right Now?

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BR is at 0.98.

BR currently public float of 115.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BR was 593.52K shares.

BR’s Market Performance

BR stocks went up by 0.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.13% and a quarterly performance of -13.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.34% for BR stocks with a simple moving average of -9.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $181 based on the research report published on August 13th of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BR reach a price target of $176. The rating they have provided for BR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to BR, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

BR Trading at -10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -15.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BR rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.33. In addition, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. saw -16.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BR starting from PERRY CHRISTOPHER JOHN, who sale 415 shares at the price of $185.04 back on Dec 28. After this action, PERRY CHRISTOPHER JOHN now owns 64,640 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., valued at $76,791 using the latest closing price.

SCHIFELLITE ROBERT, the Corporate SVP of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., sale 18,063 shares at $173.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that SCHIFELLITE ROBERT is holding 54,605 shares at $3,129,613 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.17 for the present operating margin

+30.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. stands at +10.68. The total capital return value is set at 17.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.19. Equity return is now at value 33.30, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR), the company’s capital structure generated 231.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.85. Total debt to assets is 51.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 229.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.