Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)?

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) went up by 12.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.40. The company’s stock price has collected 19.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/21 that Dutch Bros Stock Is Hot. Analysts Like the Coffee Chain’s Growth Prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE :BROS) Right Now?

BROS currently public float of 27.71M and currently shorts hold a 25.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BROS was 1.96M shares.

BROS’s Market Performance

BROS stocks went up by 19.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.73% and a quarterly performance of -23.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.84% for Dutch Bros Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.59% for BROS stocks with a simple moving average of 10.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BROS

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BROS reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for BROS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 11th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to BROS, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

BROS Trading at 18.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.51%, as shares surge +11.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROS rose by +19.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.18. In addition, Dutch Bros Inc. saw 14.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BROS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.26 for the present operating margin

+34.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dutch Bros Inc. stands at +1.75. The total capital return value is set at 7.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.21.

Based on Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS), the company’s capital structure generated 125.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.59.

The receivables turnover for the company is 37.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.