Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Just Got Our Attention

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) went down by -1.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $140.36. The company’s stock price has collected 9.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alteryx Inc. (NYSE :AYX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AYX is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Alteryx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $89.67, which is $38.42 above the current price. AYX currently public float of 58.79M and currently shorts hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AYX was 823.17K shares.

AYX’s Market Performance

AYX stocks went up by 9.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.42% and a quarterly performance of -25.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.74% for Alteryx Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.78% for AYX stocks with a simple moving average of -23.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AYX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AYX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AYX reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for AYX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to AYX, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

AYX Trading at -7.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares sank -10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYX rose by +9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.13. In addition, Alteryx Inc. saw -7.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYX starting from Stoecker Dean, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $66.73 back on Dec 08. After this action, Stoecker Dean now owns 0 shares of Alteryx Inc., valued at $166,822 using the latest closing price.

Stoecker Dean, the Director of Alteryx Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $65.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Stoecker Dean is holding 2,500 shares at $164,557 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.39 for the present operating margin

+91.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alteryx Inc. stands at -4.92. The total capital return value is set at -0.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.14. Equity return is now at value -27.20, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Alteryx Inc. (AYX), the company’s capital structure generated 166.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.52. Total debt to assets is 54.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 149.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.