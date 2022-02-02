A Lesson to Learn: Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) went up by 3.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.46. The company’s stock price has collected 6.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ :PLYA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLYA is at 1.99.

PLYA currently public float of 129.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLYA was 1.18M shares.

PLYA’s Market Performance

PLYA stocks went up by 6.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.13% and a quarterly performance of -9.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.41% for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.11% for PLYA stocks with a simple moving average of 5.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLYA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PLYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLYA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10 based on the research report published on April 13th of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLYA reach a price target of $5.25, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for PLYA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

PLYA Trading at 4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares sank -2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLYA rose by +6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.57. In addition, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. saw -1.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLYA starting from Peterson Karl Mr., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $7.29 back on Jan 25. After this action, Peterson Karl Mr. now owns 3,269,033 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., valued at $218,700 using the latest closing price.

Buhler Brandon B, the Chief Accounting Officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., sale 6,332 shares at $7.93 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07, which means that Buhler Brandon B is holding 116,921 shares at $50,213 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLYA

Equity return is now at value -26.50, with -8.00 for asset returns.