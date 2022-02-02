A Lesson to Learn: Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) went down by -1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.28. The company’s stock price has collected -6.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :BYFC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BYFC is at 0.94.

BYFC currently public float of 31.22M and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYFC was 133.05K shares.

BYFC’s Market Performance

BYFC stocks went down by -6.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.05% and a quarterly performance of -36.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.94% for Broadway Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.77% for BYFC stocks with a simple moving average of -32.79% for the last 200 days.

BYFC Trading at -22.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares sank -20.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYFC fell by -6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1700. In addition, Broadway Financial Corporation saw -19.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYFC starting from Nida Thomas Andrew, who purchase 521 shares at the price of $1.78 back on May 11. After this action, Nida Thomas Andrew now owns 2,500 shares of Broadway Financial Corporation, valued at $927 using the latest closing price.

Nida Thomas Andrew, the Director of Broadway Financial Corporation, purchase 1,979 shares at $1.80 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Nida Thomas Andrew is holding 1,979 shares at $3,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYFC

Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -0.40 for asset returns.