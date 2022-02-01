Why Knightscope Inc. Class A (KSCP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Knightscope Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KSCP) went up by 31.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.29. The Wall Street Journal reported 12 hours ago that Citrix, Spotify, Knightscope, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Knightscope Inc. Class A (NASDAQ :KSCP) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of KSCP was 15.26M shares.

KSCP’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 92.79% for KSCP stocks with a simple moving average of 92.79% for the last 200 days.

KSCP Trading at 92.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 31.37% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSCP rose by +262.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Knightscope Inc. Class A saw 262.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.