We Analyzed the Future Direction of Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR), Here is What We Found

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) went up by 17.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $336.00. The company’s stock price has collected 4.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/10/21 that Fiverr Stock Pops as Profits Top Guidance and Full-Year Outlook Brightens

Is It Worth Investing in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE :FVRR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Fiverr International Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FVRR currently public float of 31.77M and currently shorts hold a 13.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FVRR was 1.08M shares.

FVRR’s Market Performance

FVRR stocks went up by 4.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.44% and a quarterly performance of -49.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.76% for Fiverr International Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.40% for FVRR stocks with a simple moving average of -51.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FVRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FVRR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FVRR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FVRR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $120 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FVRR reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for FVRR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to FVRR, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

FVRR Trading at -25.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FVRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares sank -24.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FVRR rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.82. In addition, Fiverr International Ltd. saw -24.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FVRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.56 for the present operating margin

+82.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiverr International Ltd. stands at -7.81. The total capital return value is set at -2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.43. Equity return is now at value -15.50, with -6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR), the company’s capital structure generated 107.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.85. Total debt to assets is 43.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.05.