Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.95. The company’s stock price has collected 0.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/19/21 that Dover, Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Netflix: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE :TFC) Right Now?

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TFC is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Truist Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TFC currently public float of 1.33B and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TFC was 5.29M shares.

TFC’s Market Performance

TFC stocks went up by 0.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.38% and a quarterly performance of -1.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Truist Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.26% for TFC stocks with a simple moving average of 6.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TFC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TFC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $77 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TFC reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $69. The rating they have provided for TFC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 19th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to TFC, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

TFC Trading at 2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +7.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFC rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.84. In addition, Truist Financial Corporation saw 7.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFC starting from Thompson Joseph M, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $67.69 back on Jan 19. After this action, Thompson Joseph M now owns 33,991 shares of Truist Financial Corporation, valued at $253,838 using the latest closing price.

Maguire Michael Baron, the Sr. Executive Vice President of Truist Financial Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $64.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Maguire Michael Baron is holding 23,440 shares at $258,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Truist Financial Corporation stands at +27.79. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.