Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) went down by -2.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.76. The company’s stock price has collected -6.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/04/21 that Robinhood, Victoria’s Secret, Activision, GM: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ :RCII) Right Now?

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCII is at 1.51.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

RCII currently public float of 60.34M and currently shorts hold a 8.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCII was 873.99K shares.

RCII’s Market Performance

RCII stocks went down by -6.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.82% and a quarterly performance of -20.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.24% for Rent-A-Center Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.84% for RCII stocks with a simple moving average of -22.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCII stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RCII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCII in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $85 based on the research report published on August 25th of the previous year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to RCII, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

RCII Trading at -9.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares sank -12.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCII fell by -6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.95. In addition, Rent-A-Center Inc. saw -12.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCII starting from BROWN JEFFREY J, who purchase 557 shares at the price of $44.48 back on Jan 13. After this action, BROWN JEFFREY J now owns 73,484 shares of Rent-A-Center Inc., valued at $24,796 using the latest closing price.

Blasquez Anthony J, the EVP, RAC OPS of Rent-A-Center Inc., sale 175 shares at $50.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Blasquez Anthony J is holding 43,246 shares at $8,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCII

Equity return is now at value 24.10, with 6.70 for asset returns.