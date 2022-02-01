Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX)

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) went down by -7.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.40. The company’s stock price has collected 2.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/02/21 that Infrastructure Is on Its Way. Here’s a Cheap Way to Play It.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ :ATCX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.33, which is $4.62 above the current price. ATCX currently public float of 28.27M and currently shorts hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATCX was 145.36K shares.

ATCX’s Market Performance

ATCX stocks went up by 2.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.46% and a quarterly performance of -4.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.23% for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.35% for ATCX stocks with a simple moving average of -3.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATCX stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for ATCX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATCX in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $13 based on the research report published on September 21st of the previous year 2021.

ATCX Trading at 11.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.30%, as shares surge +15.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATCX rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.71. In addition, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. saw 15.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATCX starting from Lemoine Leonard Kyle, who purchase 16,500 shares at the price of $7.81 back on Dec 15. After this action, Lemoine Leonard Kyle now owns 87,756 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., valued at $128,865 using the latest closing price.

FERRAIOLI BRIAN K, the Director of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $7.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that FERRAIOLI BRIAN K is holding 31,652 shares at $7,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.12 for the present operating margin

+47.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. stands at -2.37. The total capital return value is set at 1.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.97. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with -4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX), the company’s capital structure generated 258.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.